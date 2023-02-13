LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country star Jason Aldean is headed to Louisville.
The ACM Artist of the Decade brings his "Highway Desperado Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Special Guests Include Openers Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.
Aldean is no stranger to Louisville. He has performed at the KFC Yum! Center before, and he attended the Kentucky Derby in 2022. He and his wife were also guests at the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.
Aldean's impressive music impact includes 27 No. 1 singles, 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold. The Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum entertainer is best known for songs including "Trouble With A Heartbreak," as well as "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood. His current single, "That's What Tequila Does," is currently topping the charts.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $49.75 to $179.75 plus tax and fees.
Fans can also purchase VIP packages including a pre-show acoustic performance and Q & A session with Aldean through VIPNation.com.
