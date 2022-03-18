LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dispute in Hart County involving Louisville Gas & Electric Co. is headed to the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
The appeal comes from LG&E receiving approval to place a natural gas line across Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.
Appellants are arguing irregularities in the award of a certificate of necessity for a proposed natural gas transmission line, saying LG&E made no formal application, didn't publicly disclose the route of the gas line, among other allegations.
According to a news release, Appeals Judges Allison Jones, James H. Lambert and Kelly Thompson will hear arguments. Thompson will preside.
Oral arguments are scheduled for March 29 at the Hart County Judicial Center in Munfordville.
