LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is trying to prevent a proposed LG&E natural gas pipeline from going on its wildlife corridor that's protected by conservation easements.
Bernheim announced a fundraising challenge to meet a $50,000 match pledged toward those efforts by an anonymous donor. The proposed pipeline would disrupt the forests, streams and wildlife.
“Our legal efforts against the pipeline and for land conservation continue,” Bernheim Executive Director Dr. Mark Wourms said in a news release. “This moral and legal effort is by no means over, and we intend to persevere against this threat with support from our generous community. With the climate crisis impacting our communities at an accelerating pace, this pipeline would negatively affect all of us and generations to come.”
All the money raised during the donation challenge would go toward the Land Stewardship and Protection Fund. This is to help cover the legal fees, land stewardship and other land protection activities.
Bernheim is accepting donations online.
