LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Louisville, according to city health officials.
The latest data for Metro Louisville shows about 1,700 new cases in the past seven days. That's down thousands from the week before, but new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aren't just looking at case numbers anymore.
The agency is focusing on hospitalizations to get an idea of how severe the virus is in different areas.
Jefferson County is in the "High" category, according to the CDC, which means officials recommend wearing a mask inside public spaces.
Louisville health officials said the new guidance, which the state has mostly adopted, gives the community flexibility to make quick changes.
"Agile strategy is super-important as we move forward," said Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage, associate medical director with the Louisville health department. "We need to be able to flex and adjust based on what we're seeing in relatively real time, so when the COVID levels are high in the community, we need to be able to do things like wear masks indoors."
Health officials said they have hopes Louisville will move out of the red and into the yellow category, possibly within a day.
