LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend.
The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, Sept. 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
The weekend closure of the lanes from New Albany to Louisville were supposed to allow crews to switch construction lanes on the lower deck as the Sherman Minton Renewal Project moves into its second phase.
It's unclear at this time when the work will be rescheduled.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
To find out more and sign up for project updates, click here.
Related Stories:
- New traffic patterns now in effect on Sherman Minton bridge
- New Albany businesses prepare for change in Sherman Minton traffic patterns
- Crews to begin Phase 1 of Sherman Minton rehab project in mid-September
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.