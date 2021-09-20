LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have started the first phase of construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge renewal project, and that means major traffic changes are in effect for the next several months.
Starting Monday, the top deck of the bridge has two westbound lanes open, from Louisville to New Albany, as well as one eastbound lane, from New Albany to Louisville. On the bottom deck, two lanes are closed entirely and one eastbound lane remains open.
Temporary barrier walls were set up over the weekend, and some lanes have been repainted to keep direction changes as clear as possible. This traffic pattern will be in effect during Phase One of the Sherman Minton Bridge renewal project.
Crews will be heavily focused on the bottom deck during that time. They'll be painting, replacing the deck and doing steel repairs as needed. While construction workers are focusing on the bottom deck, temporary crossovers will remain in place to move eastbound traffic on and off the upper deck.
Drivers that want to avoid the Sherman Minton Bridge during construction are advised to take I-65 and I-265 as detours.
The rehab work should be substantially complete by August 2023 and finished in early 2024, according to the proposal by Kokosing Construction Co., the contractor Indiana officials chose to oversee the project.
Officials are recommending drivers find a traffic or navigation app that updates in real time so people can plan the best route for their day.
Some New Albany businesses near the bridge say they're already seeing an impact from the construction project.
