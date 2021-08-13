LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After much anticipation, the first phase of the Sherman Minton renewal project is set to begin in mid-September.
According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews will begin deck replacement on the lower deck and make steel repairs as needed, starting on or sometime after Sept. 13.
While the work is being done, one lane will be closed in each direction to create a work zone for crews. One eastbound lane will be moved to the upper deck, and one eastbound lane will remain on the lower deck. A temporary barrier wall be placed on the upper deck to separate directions of traffic flow, and on the lower deck to protect the work zone.
Temporary crossovers will be constructed in both Indiana and Kentucky to allow one lane of eastbound traffic to move up to the upper deck, according to the release.
Drivers who want to use an alternate are advised to take I-65 and I-265. Traffic signs and digital message boards will be posted well in advance to let drivers know about the closures and alternate route.
The speed limit in the construction zone is 45 mph, and it will be strictly enforced. Heavy congestion is expected during the morning and afternoon commutes, so drivers are asked to be patient, allow enough time for delays, and/or find an alternate route.
The rehab project is expected to add three decades to the Interstate 64 span that was built in 1962. At least 70,000 vehicles travel across the bridge every day.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.