FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews have removed the statue of Jefferson Davis, former president of the confederacy, from the Kentucky Capitol.
A crane lifted the statue out of the Capitol around 6 p.m. Saturday. Crews removed the statue from its base around 8:30 a.m. Gov. Andy Beshear wore a hard-hat and stood along work crews as he pushed the controls to lift the statue off its base.
By mid-morning, dozens of workers were working on removing the statue from the building. The statue was expected to be moved from the rotunda by Saturday afternoon. It's unclear when the base will be moved.
Artifacts were discovered inside the statue's base and removed, including a newspaper and empty bottle of Glenmore straight bourbon whiskey with a piece of paper inside. That bottle is expected to be opened soon to reveal exactly what is inside. That will happen as soon as officials figure out a safe way to do so without damaging the aged paper.
