FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky state Capitol was removed Saturday morning, artifacts were found inside its base.
A newspaper and an empty bottle of Glenmore Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey were found inside the base of the statue. A piece of paper is visible from the clear bottle, which is expected to be opened sometime in the near future when it can be done safely. There is writing in pencil on the top of the news paper which reads, 'date of placement.'
The statue was placed in the state Capitol more than 80 years ago, in the 1930s.
Crews working to remove the statue found the artifacts inside the statue's base and handed them to Governor Beshear.
A Kentucky panel voted Friday to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis, a former Confederate president, from the Capitol rotunda. The state Historic Properties Advisory Commission took action at a special meeting called by Governor Andy Beshear, who requested the vote on Thursday. The vote passed 11-1.
The statue will be taken into storage and then relocated to a state park that commemorates Davis at his Fairview, Ky., birthplace.
Crews began the prep work Friday afternoon to remove the statue from the Capitol. Saturday morning, Governor Beshear entered the rotunda in a hard-hat and pushed the controls to lift the statue off its base.
As of mid morning, the statue sits on the ground, off its base in the rotunda. Crews expect it to take hours to move the statue out of the building.
