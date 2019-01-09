LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Salvage operations are underway to recover nine barges left behind after a towboat crash on Christmas Day.
More than two weeks ago, 15 barges broke loose from a towing vessel on the Ohio River after the towboat pushing them crashed into the Second Street Bridge. The bridge wasn't damaged, but it was closed for several hours.
Seven barges later sank, and two more have been pinned against the McAlpine Dam.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers received a salvage plan last week, and had to approve it before work could begin.
The owner of the towing vessel - Tennesse Valley Towing - is responsible for recovering the barges, including all costs involved.
Officials say the removal process is complicated, because the barges sit on the river, which is always changing.
Even if all goes as planned, and the water cooperates, it could be weeks before all of the barges are recovered.
"These river conditions change on a daily basis," said Lt. Commander Michael Metz with the U.S. Coast Guard. "We have to re-assess the conditions on each day to make sure it's safe to go out there. It's a moving target and we're constantly re-evaluating."
Crews will begin recovery efforts for the seven barges that sank after the other two on the surface have been removed.
The coal deposited on the bottom of the river as a result of the sinking barges is expected to stay there.
Previous Stories:
- Boat pushing barges that crashed into Second Street Bridge had previous issue
- Two more barges sink following crash with Second Street Bridge
- Environmental concerns raised as 7th barge sinks into the Ohio River after crash
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.