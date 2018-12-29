CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two more barges are now under water after several crashed into a bridge connecting Louisville and southern Indiana on Tuesday.
The water levels of the Ohio River dropped nearly a foot Friday night, which is causing the barges to shift, making them unsafe to remove at this point.
"It’s a shock. It’s unbelievable. We come down here all the time to watch barges and everything. We never expected something like this," Karen Jones said. She and her husband drove down from Indianapolis just to take photos. Several other people also lined the riverbank to snap pictures.
Six barges have sank after 15 broke free after hitting the bridge. The remaining barges have been collected or are currently floating on the river.
One barge remains stuck in the gate of the dam – a priority for the coast guard and Army Corps of Engineers.
"We’re going to be bringing in some heavy equipment so that we can take the barges out one by one using that heavy equipment," said Lt. Commander Mike Metz.
The Coast Guard has a lot of work to do but because of the government shutdown, is not getting paid for it.
"However, the Coast Guard just doesn’t stop working when this happens. All active duty members are still here working. We are committed to this operation," Metz said.
What was initially a recovery process has changed to salvaging, as the Coast Guard tries to get anything up from the river floor it can.
The Jones' don’t know when that process will begin but say they will be front and center when it does.
"It’s fascinating, it’s something everybody should come see. When they get ready to pull them out of here I hope I know cause I would like to be here to see it," Karen Jones said.
The Coast guard is planning to start the salvage process sometime next week.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.