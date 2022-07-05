LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in New Albany late Monday night.
It happened just after 11 p.m. on July 4, according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. That's when officers were sent to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Bono Road, which is not far from State Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered the victim -- a 20-year-old man -- with a gunshot wound. The New Albany Fire Department was on scene and assisted officers with lifesaving efforts. The victim was taken to University Hospital in Louisville where he died.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Bailey said police arrested a suspect -- 18-year-old Nicholas Bowerman -- Monday night. "All parties involved in the incident were present at the scene and no threat to public safety exists."
Bowerman is being held at the Floyd County Jail.
