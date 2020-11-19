LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting in broad daylight in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 1st Division officers responded to a report of a shooting on Magazine Street, near South 23rd Street. When they arrived, officers found a male who had been shot. He died at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
