LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.
LMPD spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Manslick Road.
Officers found one man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the crime tip portal.
