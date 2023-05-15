LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shepherdsville are looking for two people who stole a child's bicycle over the weekend.
Jessica Cornell says the bike belongs to her 11-year-old autistic son. Cornell's security cameras captured the two people stealing the bike from her porch in the early hours of the morning.
"You know he struggles enough with bullying at school and kids being mean to him," Cornell said. "He is in the middle of a medical change. He has watched the video and he thinks that they're kidnappers, and they want to kidnap him and, you know, he's terrified."
Cornell says her son has since received a new bike from their church.
If you have any information or think you recognize the people in the video, contact the Shepherdsville Police Department's tip line at 502-215-1588. All calls are anonymous.
