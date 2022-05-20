LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen people were indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges in a criminal operation in Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and California.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury charged defendants with a conspiracy to distribute semi-truckload quantities of marijuana and THC-containing products and to launder the bulk cash proceeds from selling the drugs.
Adewale Adediran, 36, is the alleged leader of the conspiracy. He's from Orange, California.
According to a news release, the charges follow a week-long effort by federal agents and local law enforcement to arrest the charged defendants and seize drugs and drug proceeds. In the past week, authorities have arrested 10 defendants and executed search warrants at 23 locations in three states.
Five defendants remain at large.
The indictment says from 2016-22, the drug trafficking organization used commercial-level logistics and warehousing to distribute large quantities of marijuana in the U.S., collecting millions of dollars in cash. The organization allegedly used semi-trucks and an airplane to move large quantities of cash back to California.
Authorities have seized or restrained nearly $40 million in drugs, alleged drug proceeds and assets purchased with drug proceeds, according to a news release. More than three tons of marijuana and THC-containing products, valued at $10 million, have been seized.
Authorities also seized $8 million in bank accounts and restrained cash. There were also gun seizures and a private jet valued at $900,000, along with numerous luxury vehicles and high-end jewelry estimated to be more than $8 million.
Louisville man John Carson, 36, was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
The Department of Justice said if convicted, the indicted would face between 10 years to life in prison.
