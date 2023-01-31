LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather.
In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
When deputies arrived, they found Timothy J. Higdon, 38, on the floor bleeding from his abdomen. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The teen was taken into custody at the scene. He was initially charged with Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence), Assault 1st and Tampering with Physical Evidence. The charge was upgraded to murder after Higdon died.
The name of the suspect is not being released because of his age. The teen is being held at the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
The investigation is ongoing.
