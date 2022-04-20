HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy from the Radcliff area was arrested late Monday night in connection to a murder in Hardin County.
The juvenile was charged with complicity to murder in the homicide investigation involving 62-year-old Lana Jantz. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the charges could change as the case develops.
The suspect lived near Jantz on the 900 block of Oak Drive near Radcliff.
Ward confirmed that Hardin County sheriff's deputies were investigating the home the 16-year-old lived in when WDRB News crews were talking to neighbors Monday afternoon.
Ward didn't say if there are any other persons of interest involving this investigation.
Jantz was found in a shed in the back of her property on Wednesday, April 13. Ward said she died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Neighbors called police to do a welfare check on Jantz after not seeing her that day and unable to get a hold of her.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is still requesting anyone with any information or who saw anything unusual in the area last week is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff's Department at 270-737-5669.
