LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Hardin County are investigating the first homicide in that county this year.
According to Sheriff John Ward, a woman was found dead inside a home just east of Radcliff last week.
Ward said police were sent to the home of 62-year-old Lana Jantz in the 900 block of Oak Drive just before the storms blew through Wednesday night. Jantz lived there alone, and a concerned neighbor asked the sheriff's office to check on her welfare after she hadn't been seen recently.
According to Ward, deputies found Jantz's body in a shed behind her house. Ward said she died of "blunt force trauma." He said she likely was killed sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.
Ward said the Hardin County Sheriff's Office is "pursuing all leads and added that, "it was not a random act."
Anyone with any information or who saw anything unusual in the area last week is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff's Department at 270-737-5669.
