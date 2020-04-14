LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in south Louisville.
Kyle Kelly was arrested Tuesday evening by LMPD's Homicide Unit and charged with murder, according to a department spokesperson.
Kelly is suspected to have killed Marcus Seymour with a gunshot to the chest just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue. Seymour was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
According to a news release, the LMPD Homicide Unit determined through their investigation that Kelly went to the location for a drug transaction, brandished a weapon and fired one round, which struck Seymour. Kelly then fled the scene with the weapon.
Kelly was also charged with tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
This story may be updated.
