LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person is in custody after two people -- a man and a woman -- were shot to death at a New Albany gas station Monday morning.
It happened just after 2 a.m. at the Circle K near the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Grant Line Road.
Two bodies were visible lying on the ground in the parking lot, according to WDRB Reporter Dalton Godbey. Police were also on the scene and had marked several shell casings that were on the ground.
Police were also at a second scene near I-265 and Charlestown Road. A viewer sent us videos of police activity and what sounded like several gunshots near the vicinity of The Onion Restaurant & Tea House.
The two scenes were related, according to Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls -- and the second scene involved a hostage situation.
Huls said the suspect involved at the double homicide at the gas station fled in a red SUV. Police say the car somehow became damaged, and he got out of the vehicle and ran into The Onion Restaurant & Tea House. Inside he allegedly took a woman hostage and forced her into another vehicle.
Police believe the woman was injured and got out of the vehicle.
At that point, police said the suspect drove the vehicle at officers. That's when, Huls said, officers opened fire on the suspect.
Both the suspect and the hostage were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Chief Bailey issued a statement, saying in part that, "after an initial review of the incident it appears all officers at the scene of the officer involved shooting followed policy and acted appropriately."
The suspect has not yet been identified.
Several Circle K customers who were on the scene at the gas station when the incident occurred were still inside the store being interviewed by police. Several roads around the gas station, including nearby Beechmont Avenue and Grant Line Road, were blocked off as part of the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
