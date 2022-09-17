LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot — two of them fatally — Saturday morning in Shively.
According to a news release from the Shively Police Department, police were called to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, near Appleton Lane, around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found three victims. Two of them — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s — were pronounced dead at the scene.
The third victim — a woman in her 20s — was transported to the hospital with injuries police do not believe are life-threatening.
"While it is early in the investigation, it is believed that all parties have been accounted for," the news release states. "All parties knew each other, this was no a random act."
Police said they don't believe there is any danger to the community.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the Shively police anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
