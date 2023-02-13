LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting the Smoketown neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Roselane Street, near Jackson Street, around 8:15 p.m. Police found man and boy who had been shot.
Both were taken to University Hospital with injuries that are thought to be life-threatening, according to Ellis.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
