LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. When officers arrived they found one person who had been shot.
The victim was taken to University Hospital, but Mitchell said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Mitchell also said a juvenile was slightly injured with a graze wound and was taken to Audubon Hospital with injuries that do not appear life-threatening.
Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, and they are still searching for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD.
