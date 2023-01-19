LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested two juveniles Thursday afternoon in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood last month.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the juveniles -- ages 15 and 17 -- are both from Louisville. They were charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel.
The names of the suspects are not being released because juvenile records are sealed.
The shooting happened Tuesday, Dec. 6. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to the shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. That's where Daniel was found, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner's office.
"This is somebody's loved one here, this is someone's relative," LMPD Maj. Corey Robinson said.
Anyone with additional information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
Previous stories:
- Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
- Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.