LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that victim has been identified as 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. That's where Daniel was found, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner's office.
"This is somebody's loved one here, this is someone's relative," LMPD Maj. Corey Robinson said.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
