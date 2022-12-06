LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
The man died on scene shortly after police arrived.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
