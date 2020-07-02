LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has died and a male juvenile was injured in a shooting Thursday evening on Poplar Level Road.
Louisville Metro Police found the juvenile and the woman at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road, next to Rangeland Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where the woman died.
"The male victim was immediately taken into surgery and his condition remains unclear," Smiley said in a statement.
No further information about the victims was made available.
As of 6:26 p.m. Thursday, police had no suspects.
Police asked that anyone with information related to the shooting call the department's tipline at 502-574-LMPD.
This story was updated to correct that the male victim is a juvenile.
