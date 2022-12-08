LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was arrested Wednesday in Clarksville on 10 drug charges.
In a news release Thursday, Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a gray Pontiac around midnight Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Interstate 65 in Clarksville. The car had a light out, ISP said, the plates came back as belonging to a different vehicle.
The trooper identified the driver as Jennifer Collman, 42, of Jeffersonville, and the passenger as Ben Davis, 60, of New Albany.
With the assistance of a second trooper and K-9 "Dozer" ISP found 74 grams of methamphetamine, more than 9 grams of cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, glass smoking pipes, pills, counterfeit money and a pellet gun in the car.
The two suspects were arrested on the following charges:
Davis:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony
- Dealing in Cocaine – Level 3 Felony
- Dealing in Marijuana – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Cocaine – Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Counterfeit Money – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Legend Drug – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled substance – A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor
Collman:
- Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.