LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man stole a woman's purse, then randomly attacked another woman Friday evening in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood.
Damien (a.k.a. Damion) Pulce, 41, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The incident took place on the 2000 block of Douglass Boulevard, off Bardstown Road.
According to court documents, a woman said she was walking into her home while on the phone, when Pulce walked up to her and said, "Who the [EXPLETIVE] you on the phone with?" When she ignored him, police say Pulce grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground. He then started kicking her in the head and face.
The woman eventually let go of her purse, and Pulce ran down Douglass Boulevard, emptying her purse and taking her credit cards and ID.
Police say he then walked across the street where he saw another woman. According to the arrest report, he grabbed that woman by the throat, "slammed her to the ground" and started to kick her in the head.
When a bystander stepped in to help, Pulce took off running, police say.
Officers arrested Pulce nearby a few minutes later.
Police say the first woman suffered cuts to her face and head. The second woman sustained cuts to her legs, and possibly a dislocated or broken arm.
Pulce is charged with second-degree Assault and second-degree Robbery. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
