LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday after stealing a car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police learned about a carjacking around noon. Police saw the car that had been stolen driving erratically.
Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled. The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another car near downtown Louisville, Ellis said. No one was injured in the crash.
Three juveniles fled from the vehicle and were stopped a short time later after a foot pursuit.
Ellis said charges are pending.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.