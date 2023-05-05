LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they caught three Louisville men with unlicensed guns during a traffic stop in Chicago.
Jamon Smith, 31, as well as 21-year-old Javonta Russell and 21-year-old Devin Hooper, were pulled over around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation.
Police said they told them they had come to Chicago to buy marijuana at a dispensary -- and that they all had firearms.
Officers allegedly found three loaded 9mm handguns.
They're each charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
