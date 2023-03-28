LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men were sentenced for their roles in Louisville-area carjackings, according to the Department of Justice.
Timothy McCurley, 34, was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a carjacking in Mt. Washington on Jan. 22, 2021. The Louisville man is serving a state sentence on unrelated charges. He previously pled guilty on one count of carjacking and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.
McCurley's sentence was ordered to be served consecutive to a previously imposed state court sentence. According to a news release, he was also sentenced to a three-year term of supervised release.
McCurley's co-defendant, Cameron Burnett was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Oct. 12, 2022. Burnett, 31, previously pled guilty to two counts of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a news release. His sentence also included the carjacking with McCurley and a separate incident on Jan. 18, 2021.
Jalyn Redd, 24, and Dayveon Willock, 19, were sentenced for their roles in carjacking and robbery of a Domino's delivery driver on Dec. 22, 2021 in Louisville. The Elizabethtown men were each sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. They had previously pled guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of interference with commerce by robbery.
“We will continue to identify, arrest, and prosecute those associated with violent carjackings,” stated U.S. Attorney Bennett. “Working with our federal and local law enforcement agencies, and in partnership with Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine, this office will continue to seek justice for victims put in harm’s way by those who engage in such violent criminal behavior.”
The carjackings were investigated by Louisville Metro Police Department, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, along with Greater Hardin County Drug Trask Force and Elizabethtown Police Department.
