18th and Ali shooting.jpg

Louisville Metro Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the areas of 18th and Ali on Aug. 16, 2023. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:45 p.m.

Officers said they found three men and one woman who all had been shot. They were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the crime tip portal

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags