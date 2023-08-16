LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:45 p.m.
Officers said they found three men and one woman who all had been shot. They were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the crime tip portal.
