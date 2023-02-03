LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men convicted for their roles in a drug trafficking ring based in Louisville have been sentenced.
The four men were living in apartments located in the Newburg neighborhood after moving to Louisville from Mississippi, according to legal documents. In addition to drug charges, all four were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms as convicted felons.
LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and federal officials announced sentences Friday morning for the men listed below:
Seiko Ross
The 38-year-old was sentenced to 14 years and 7 months followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine; possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and five grams or more of methamphetamine; and being in possession of three firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies in Mississippi.
Robert Ross
The 28-year-old was sentenced to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for committing the following offenses to which he previously pled guilty: conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine; possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine; and being in possession of seven firearms after having previously been convicted of felony offenses.
Those convictions were in addition to several previous convictions.
Cory Ross
The 31-year-old was sentenced to 9 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for committing the following offenses to which he previously pled guilty: conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.
Andre Ross
The 47-year-old was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for committing the following offenses to which he previously pled guilty: conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and possessing four firearms after having previously been convicted of the felony offenses.
All four must serve their full sentences since there is no parole in the federal system.
"LMPD would like to thank the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI for their collaboration in this investigation," LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel said in a written statement. "The successful prosecution of individuals who pose a danger to our community is illustrative of the strong partnership between LMPD and our federal law enforcement partners."
The cases were investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Division and the FBI.
