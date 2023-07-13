LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eminence Police arrested several people after an undercover fentanyl trafficking investigation.
Eminence Police arrested William Davis, Michael Kemp, Allie Long, Samuel Owens, and Marcus Kemp Thursday morning.
While executing a search warrant at a home on Ballardsville Road in Smithfield, investigators said they found 96 Fentanyl pills, 173 Xanax bars, 8 oxycontin, approximately 7 grams of marijuana and 1.52 grams of cocaine.
Detectives said they are still looking for 47-year-old Jodie Walker.
If you know where she may be, call police
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.