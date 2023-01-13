LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said six men were arrested after more than 600 gunshots were fired near a Hikes Point apartment complex on early New Year's Day.
In a news release Friday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded to Breckinridge Lane, just south of Taylorsville Road, in the "early morning hours of New Year's Day." Smiley said officers were advised that two groups of people were shooting at each other.
Several vehicles and nearby apartments were hit by gunshots, but no one was hurt.
Officers arrested six people in connection to the shootout: Shawn Martin, Brandon Walton, Nathan Wolz, Justyn Walls, Tevin Smyzer and Dorius Robinson. The men face numerous charges, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.
Neighbors in the area told WDRB News they felt safer knowing people were being held responsible.
Walls and Smyzer were previously arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Williams in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood.
Enclave Apartment resident Alena Rhodes, had just gotten home before the 600 shots were fired.
"My boyfriend was like 'those are gunshots, we need to stay clear' and he was double checking because he was pretty sure, but I'm not 100% sure, and he saw it and he ran," Rhodes said. "A second later a gunshot went through our window to our wall and he was that close to getting shot in the head."
A bullet hole in the window of Rhodes' apartment remains.
Her back windshield was also caught in the crossfire, and shattered. Rhodes said other cars were also hit by bullets.
"Really upset, but I'm just happy I'm alive," Rhodes said.
Rhodes said the shooting lasted around 10 minutes.
While her back windshield has since been replaced and shell casings removed, the scar remains for residents in their apartment that night.
"Every time he hears like a pop noise or anything he's panicking, he's literally having anxiety attacks," Rhodes said about her boyfriend.
Police also recovered five stolen vehicles, eight guns and two Glock switches from the scene.
