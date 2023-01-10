LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for gunning down a 19-year-old in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood last month.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 19-year-old Justyn Walls and 20-year-old Tevin D. Smyzer were arrested on Tuesday morning. They are facing several charges, including murder.
The incident took place on Friday, Dec. 12, at a home in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle.
Police say Walls and Smyzer pulled up to the home in a stolen white Ford Explorer before they both got out of the SUV, pulled handguns and opened fire on the home.
There were five people in the home, including 19-year-old Eric Williams, of Louisville.
Police say Williams was standing at a kitchen island and was hit by at least one bullet. He died as a result of his injuries.
Police say three other people were in the kitchen and a fourth person was in a bedroom. None of them were injured.
After the shooting, Walls and Smyzer drove to another location, got out of the stolen white Ford Explorer and got into another vehicle -- a black Ford Explorer -- that was also stolen, according to court documents.
Some of this was captured on video, according to police.
According to an arrest warrant, Walls and Smyzer stole a credit card from one of the Ford Explorers and used it for in-person and online transactions, some of which were rejected.
Walls and Smyzer were arrested on Tuesday. They are charged with one count of murder, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of receipt of stolen property with a value of $10,000 or more and one count of fraudulent use of a transaction.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and are scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday morning.
