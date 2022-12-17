LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 19-year-old who was fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood Friday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that teen has been identified as Eric Williams, of Louisville.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Friday.
Once on scene, officers located a man, identified by the coroner's office as Williams, who was shot. Police say he was transported to University Hospital where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
