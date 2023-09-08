LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Division unit have arrested an Indiana man accused of possessing images of child pornography.
The arrest came after the FBI received a tip from law enforcement in the Czech Republic about an online account believed to originate in the United States that had transmitted suspected child pornography to an account within the Czech Republic. The FBI contacted detectives with the Indiana State Police - Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg, who began an in-depth investigation, according to a news release.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, a search warrant was served Sept. 7 at Burianek's residence on Crone Road in Memphis, Indiana. FBI Special Agents from the Indianapolis field office assisted in the search.
After the search, 77-year-old Bohuslav Burianek was arrested at the residence. He is currently charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of voyeurism.
Burianek is being held at the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.