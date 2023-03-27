LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Arizona man who faked his own death was arrested in Sellersburg, Indiana, according to police.
Christen Allen Wright, 38, was wanted on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County. Police said Wright attempted to deceive investigators into believing he had died by driving to Arizona and having an acquaintance call his family to tell them he had died, and they would need to collect his personal items from the hospital.
The acquaintance who helped Wright posed as a nurse and dressed in scrubs to deceive his family when they picked up his items, according to police.
The El Mirage Arizona Police Department, Jeffersonville Police Department and Clark County Sheriff's Office started a joint investigation after receiving information about him being in southern Indiana.
Wright was found in the 600 block of Georgian Avenue in Sellersburg, according to police. He was arrested without incident by the Southern Indiana Regional Swat Team.
Wright is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, molestation of a child and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held at the Clark County Jail and awaits extradition to Maricopa County.
