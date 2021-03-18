LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested outside a Louisville elementary school on its second day back to in-person classes was armed, officials say.
A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson said a man got upset when staff at Greenwood Elementary School denied him access to the building because he didn't have identification.
"He went around to the side or the back of the building and tried to get in through the cafeteria," said Renee Murphy, a JCPS spokesperson. "A witness said the person had a gun."
In an emailed statement, the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to the school around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and found Patrick Wesley "outside the building causing a disturbance," department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Wesley was taken into custody. LMPD said his charges are forthcoming.
No students, staff or officers were injured in the incident and officials say Wesley never made it inside the building. It's unclear whether or not Wesley is a parent or related to a Greenwood student. Murphy said he asked to see a child at the school when he was denied entry.
In a letter sent home to parents, Greenwood Elementary Principal Jamiera Johnson said the incident happened during lunch time, prompting an increase in security and students and staff being escorted back to their classrooms and offices where the doors were locked.
"Please be assured that the safety and well-being of your child is always foremost in everything we do," Johnson said in the letter. "Our goal is to keep our safe and nurturing school environment a place where all students learn at high levels and have fun. We have great confidence in our emergency procedures and safety plan in the event that they are ever needed as was the case today."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.