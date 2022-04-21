LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man in Louisville's Kenwood Hill neighborhood last month.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Lorenzo Tunstull was taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's charged in connection with the shooting death of Ricky Harris.
Police say the incident took place just after 9:45 a.m. on Monday, April 18, on Woodmore Avenue, near the intersection of Palatka Road and Southside Drive. Officers were called to the scene after someone reported a shooting, and when they arrived, they found Harris. He died at the scene.
A WDRB photojournalist at the scene said there appeared to be several bullet holes in the front window of a home and the window of a car. Police were seen placing evidence markers for what appeared to be shell casings.
According to court documents, police were able to identify Tunstull as the suspect from -- among other things -- surveillance video showing him exiting a vehicle matching the description as that belonging to the suspect within an hour of the murder. Police say his clothing matched that of the clothing worn by the suspect.
When confronted, police say Tunstull admitted to being the man seen exiting the vehicle.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested him and charged him with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.