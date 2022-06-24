LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney for the suspect accused of shooting a 40-year-old man to death said police didn't have to look far for the surveillance camera that ultimately incriminated him.
Attorney Keith Kamenish said his client pointed it out to police himself.
Gregory Bell, 47, appeared before a judge in Jefferson District Court Friday morning for arraignment. He was arrested on Thursday for the murder of 40-year-old Tremont Tobin that took place in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Police said that on Sunday, June 19, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Central Avenue, which is not far from Churchill Downs, around 4:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said on scene, officers found a man who had been shot more than once.
The coroner's office lists Tobin's cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds" sustained in a homicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court documents, a doorbell camera captured the entire shooting. Police said it shows Bell and Tobin were having a conversation when Bell pulled a black handgun and shot Tobin several times.
After Tobin fell to the ground, Bell allegedly stood over him and shot him again.
Police said Bell then walked inside a nearby residence and came out with a silver handgun. He then allegedly wiped that handgun down and placed it next to Tobin's body.
In court on Friday, Bell's attorney told the judge that after the shooting, Bell stayed on scene and even told police about the doorbell camera.
"It's not like he wasn't found and they had to take a warrant to find him," Kamenish said. "They knew where he was at. They got to the scene. He told them about the doorbell camera. They seize that camera and several days later they decide this is what we gotta do: take out a warrant, run out there and arrest him."
The judge said the details the attorney talked about were interesting but did not change Bell's bond.
He's charged with Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Bell needs $250,000 cash to get out of jail. If he posts that, he'll be on house arrest.
