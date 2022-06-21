LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 40-year-old Tremont L. Tobin.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the 1200 block of Central Avenue, which is not far from Churchill Downs, around 4:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said on scene, officers found a man who had been shot more than once.
The coroner's office lists Tobin's cause of death as "multiple gunshot wounds" sustained in a homicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ingram said on Sunday evening that "all parties are accounted for at this time."
Related story:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.