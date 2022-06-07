LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 29-year-old man who was found dead Sunday night outside a Shively liquor store.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jordin Barnes, of Louisville.
Shively Police responded to the parking lot of Dixie Liquor at 4525 Dixie Highway at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. That's not far from Gagel Avenue.
Officers said Barnes had been on a bicycle when he was shot to death. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The case is under investigation. If anyone has any information, please call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.
