LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was fatally shot near Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Nicholas Warren Feather.
Police said around 1 a.m., police were sent to Beulah Church Road, near the intersection with Fern Creek Road, on a report of a shooting. That's just south of the Fern Creek neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found Feather suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital but was pronounced dead after he arrived.
Police said all parties to the shooting are "accounted for." No arrests have been made at this point.
The Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
