LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 52-year-old man who was shot to death near Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Victor Chavez.
Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road, near the intersection with St. Andrews Church Road.
When officers arrived, they found the man identified by the coroner's office as Chavez suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no known suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.