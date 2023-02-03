LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road at about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
Police say a neighbor called police about a suspicious white van in the area. When officers went to investigate, they found the man, identified by the coroner's office as Lucas, shot to death inside the van.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, as they continue to talk to neighbors who live in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to all the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
