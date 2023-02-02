LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
Police say a neighbor called police about a suspicious white van in the area. When officers went to investigate, they found a man shot to death inside the van.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, as they continue to talk to neighbors who live in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to all the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
